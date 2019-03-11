A boil water notice was issued at approximately for properties located at 3502, 3504, 3602 and 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway, according to a news release from the city. Affected properties were notified directly.
Commercial construction at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway has caused the relocation of a water line that services the above listed properties. The properties are currently without water while work is completed. Service is expected to be restored today.
Once water service is restored, affected properties must boil all water until further notice.
