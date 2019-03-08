The city of Killeen has issued a second boil water notice Friday for properties on Belt Loop.
A water main break will require residents to boil water before use once service is restored, according to a news release.
A boil water notice is issued effective immediately for properties located from 2600 to 2909 Belt Loop.
"A water main break caused a water outage at approximately 12:30 a.m. today," the release reads. "Crews are actively working to restore service. Once service is restored, all water should be boiled prior to consumption."
As the system recovers, residents may notice air coming from their water taps. This is normal as pressure rebuilds and will subside.
