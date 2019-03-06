Due to an 18-inch water main break, Lampasas issued a citywide boil-water notice on Wednesday.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled to prior use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” according to a city release.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
For more information, contact Lampasas City Hall at 512-556-8315 or 512-556-6831.
