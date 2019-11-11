UPDATE, 9:27 a.m.: Killeen Community Center will open as a warming station at 10 p.m. tonight for those needing overnight relief from near-freezing weather. The center is located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from cold and does not offer full sheltering services.
It is going to be a cold Veterans Day today as a cold front is expected to move through the Killeen area early this afternoon according to the forecast available from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
According to meteorologist Matt Bishop, the cold front will likely hit the area sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. causing temperatures to begin a quick drop.
"Once the cold front moves through, your highs in the 60s will quickly drop into the 40s in the later afternoon," he said. "Freezing temperatures are also expected to hit around midnight tonight."
There are also some rain chances in the forecast today, with a 30% chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a 40% chance of rain tonight. Bishop said the freezing temperatures could cause the Killeen area to receive a mix of rain and sleet, but added that freezing rain was likely to only be seen to the south of the city.
The high temperature is expected to hit 45 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 23 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could reach 55 degrees while the low temperature could hit 39 degrees.
The high temperature will only reach 60 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 38 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 61 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 39 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 64 degrees while the low temperature could reach 46 degrees.
