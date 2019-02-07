A cold front blew through the Killeen area Thursday and temperatures aren’t warming up for a few days.
“You may have noticed the temperature dropping throughout the day,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Temperatures dipped into the 40s Thursday afternoon after starting the day in the 60s, and freezing temperatures are expected overnight.
The high Friday is expected to reach 37 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain in the area.
“There’s a chance for sleet and snow flurries,” Sellers said. “But it should stay above freezing throughout the day.”
Continued chances of snow and sleet are expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning with a low of 33 degrees.
Temperatures will slowly inch back up as the expected high for Saturday is 42 degrees.
Clouds are expected to move into the area Saturday night with chances of rain increasing from 30 percent to 60 percent Sunday morning.
The Sunday forecast has a high of 55 degrees with a 70 percent of showers all day and into early next week.
“It won’t really warm back up until Monday,” Sellers said. “The high returns back to the 60s early on next week.”
