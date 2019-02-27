Two parents were arrested Wednesday in Kansas after police said they kidnapped their children last week in Killeen.
The three children are safe after Jeffrey and Maria Gilseth, both 32 of Brady, were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Topeka, Kansas. The U.S. Marshals received assistance from the Riley County Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The couple was wanted in Killeen on charges of interference with child custody and unlawful restraint, according to a news release. Their three children were previously ordered removed from the couple’s custody and were court-ordered to live with other adults.
Arrest warrants were issued for the married couple on Feb. 21 after they took their three children unlawfully and fled a supervised visitation with the children. The U.S. Marshals adopted the case and began a fugitive investigation.
The victims, 11-year-old Hunter Gilseth, 9-year-old Dylan Gilseth and 4-year-old Levi Gilseth, were taken to a Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center for processing, according to the release.
“This is another example of the daily coordination and cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals who work to protect children in our society every day. Missing and Exploited children cases are among the duties and responsibilities of the US Marshals Service,” said Ron Miller, U.S. Marshal for Kansas, in the statement.
