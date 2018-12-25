While the Christmas Day weather was rather mild and damp with fog in the Killeen area, residents Wednesday should prepare for potentially dangerous weather, according to the National Weather Service.
“We have the potential for hail and damaging winds (Wednesday), as well as the potential for isolated tornadoes,” said meteorologist Juan Hernandez Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. “You are probably going to see between one and two inches of rain (Wednesday).”
There is a 70 percent chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning, and that will increase to 100 percent as the day goes on. Thunderstorms are likely throughout the evening and into the night.
The rain will abate heading into Thursday, making way for sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 67 while a cold front Thursday night will drop the temperature to around 43 degrees.
Friday will also see sunny skies and a high temperatures of 57 degrees and a low of 40 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, the Killeen area has received 28.38 inches of rain since Jan. 1 this year. While he was unable to see exactly what the Killeen area’s average yearly rainfall is, Hernandez said his data did show the city has received slightly below normal rainfall this year.
Even with a slightly below average rainfall, the lakes of Central Texas are closing out the year with water surface levels above the full line. Belton Lake is currently at 595.8 feet, which is 1.8 inches higher than its full level.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 626.3 feet, 4.3 feet higher than full.
