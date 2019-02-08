It's snow! It's sleet! It's....graupel? What??
As the area continues to see freezing precipitation Friday afternoon, a debate has ensued as to what exactly to call the stuff falling from the sky.
Turns out, it's a mix of hail and sleet called graupel (pronounced grau-puhl).
It's not exactly snow, and it's not exactly hail, but it's somewhere right between the two.
It's formed when there are above-freezing temperatures on the ground and very cold temperatures in the air. Essentially, a snowflake forms, then it's hit with near-freezing drops of rain, turning it in to the half-frozen pellets we are seeing.
No matter what you call it, keep sending us your photos! We are loving them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.