A fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian and an automobile occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 439 and Quarry Road near Nolanville, according to state troopers.
Sgt. David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident, and a trooper on scene said the pedestrian was killed. Officials have not yet released the person's name.
A heavy police presence was reported at the scene, which is near The Pit Stop Bar and Grill between Nolanville and Harker Heights.
