A fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian and an automobile occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 439 and Quarry Road near Nolanville, according to state troopers.
Sgt. David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident, and a trooper on scene said the pedestrian was killed.
State troopers identified the pedestrian as Mary Hutton, 32, of Shamrock, a small town in the Texas panhandle. Hutton was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A 2016 Dodge passenger car was traveling east bound. A pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck," according to an email from Roberts. The driver and passenger in the Dodge were not injured.
A heavy police presence was reported at the scene, which is near The Pit Stop Bar and Grill between Nolanville and Harker Heights.
