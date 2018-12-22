Election season is almost upon us. Candidates can begin filing Jan. 16 for the May 4 local elections and several area seats are open.
In Killeen, the four district representative seats on the Killeen City Council will be up for election with all of the incumbents eligible to run. According to the City Charter, council members are limited to three consecutive two-year terms. The mayor’s and three, at-large representatives’ seats are up for election in even-numbered years.
For the Killeen Independent School District, three board of trustees seats will be elected, including that of board president Corbett Lawler. Trustees Shelley Wells and Susan Jones will also be up for election.
The filing period for the May 4 election is Jan. 15 to Feb. 16.
But those aren’t the only races you might see on the ballot.
Here’s a roundup of the major local races that will be decided in May that are listed on area government websites.
Killeen City Council
District 1 — incumbent Shirley Fleming
District 2 — incumbent Debbie Nash-King
District 3 — incumbent Jim Kilpatrick
District 4 — incumbent Steve Harris
Killeen ISD Board of trustees
Trustee — incumbent Corbett Lawler
Trustee — incumbent Susan Jones
Trustee — incumbent Shelley Wells
Harker Heights City Council
Place 1 — incumbent Hal Schiffman
Place 3 — incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain
Belton City Council
Councilman — incumbent David K. Leigh
Councilman — incumbent John Holmes
Councilman — incumbent Craig Pearson
Belton ISD Board of Trustees
Area 1 — incumbent Jeff Norwood
Area 2 — incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery
Area 3 — incumbent Sue M. Jordan
Area 5 — incumbent Manuel Alcazar
Lampasas City Council
Mayor — incumbent Misti Talbert
Place 1 — incumbent Delana Toups
Place 2 — incumbent Robert McCauley
Place 6 — incumbent T.J. Monroe
Lampasas ISD Board of Trustees
Place 4 — incumbent Kirk Whitehead
Place 5 — incumbent David Millican
Florence City Council
Alderman — incumbent Lisa Ragsdale
Alderman — incumbent Kory Woolverton
Alderman — incumbent Richard Moon
Florence ISD Board of Trustees
Place 6 — incumbent Jason Earp
Place 7 — incumbent Joshua Atkinson
Central Texas College Board of Trustees
Place 1 - Jimmy Towers, Chair, Killeen, TX (term ends 2019)
Place 2 - Mari Meyer (Place 2), Vice Chair, Harker Heights, TX (term ends 2019)
Place 3 - Dr. Joe Burns, Copperas Cove, TX (term ends 2019)
Place 5 - Brenda Coley, Killeen, TX (term ends 2019) — she filled unexpired term of Scott Isdale; will have to run again in 2021
How to share news of your candidacy
Please send the following information to the Herald newsroom at: news@kdhnews.com and put CANDIDATE in the subject field.
As soon as you file, please provide:
- Your email
- Cell phone and other contact information
- Headshot photo of yourself
Then:
We will email a form to complete for a mini-bio of yourself. Please return it as soon as you can.
Throughout the campaign period:
We will be doing issue-oriented stories over several weeks and might be contacting you for your opinions for our articles.
We also offer video opportunities. You’ll be asked to contact our videographer for an appointment. Videos are posted as they are received and uploaded.
In early April:
We will email Q&A questions for our Election Guide.
Deadline to respond: April 10
Election Guide: publishes April 21
Other things to know:
The Herald and kdhnews do not endorse candidates.
The news and advertising department are separate.
Your news release should go to the news department. There is no charge.
Here’s the role of the newsroom:
The newsroom’s obligation is to the public.
We report on the issues that affect residents and taxpayers of our communities and seek to convey candidates’ positions to the public.
We seek to treat all candidates fairly. We do not favor candidates or carry their agendas.
We will do our best to balance candidates’ news events without undue play for a particular candidate.
The newsroom does not make decisions about ads.
Here is how to contact the news department: via email at news@kdhnews.com or via phone at 254-501-7540. If you have trouble with those contacts, please call or email Managing Editor Rose Fitzpatrick, rosef@kdhnews.com 254-501-7469.
For ads:
The advertising department develops paid ads for its clients. The ad representatives do not make decisions about news coverage.
Here is how to contact the ad department: 254-501-7500 or ad representative Anthony Edwards, aedwards@kdhnews.com, 254-501-7521
DATES, MAY 4, 2019, ELECTION
- Jan. 1, 2019 - First Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Yes, even though it’s a holiday)
- Jan. 16, 2019, First Day to File for Place on General Election Ballot (for local political subdivisions ONLY)
- Feb. 15, 2019 at 5 p.m. - Last Day to File for Place on General Election Ballot (for local political subdivisions ONLY)
- Feb. 15, 2019 - Last Day to Order General Election or Election on a Measure
- April 4, 2019 - Last day to register to vote
- April 22, 2019 - First day of voting by early appearance
- April 23, 2019 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail
- April 30, 2019 - Last day to vote early by personal appearance
- May 4, 2019 - Election Day and deadline, at 7 p.m., to receive ballots by mail (unless a late-arriving deadline applies)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.