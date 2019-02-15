Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a Killeen apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday.
The fire appeared to come from an apartment on the bottom floor at Executive Inn & Suites, 1601 E. Central Texas Expressway, next to the Hooters along Interstate 14.
Residents of the apartment were waiting outside as firefighters worked the scene, appearing to get the fire under control quickly. Guests who refused to give their names said they were awoken around 11 a.m. to a flurry of people rushing them to flee.
Police Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said police were dispatched at the time of the fire to evacuate guests and divert traffic around the scene.
Roxanne Johnson, three-year resident at Grandon Manor Apartment Homes, said she and her husband were returning from a trip to the grocery store when she saw flames rise from the roof of the inn around the same time.
"I've never seen anything like this happen," Johnson said. "This hotel is usually packed."
Killeen firefighters on scene said they were unaware of anybody injured in the incident, nor of any potential cause at this time.
This story will be updated.
