Killeen fire

Killeen firefighters enter a house on the 3800 block of London Lane Monday afternoon.

 Justin Borja | Herald

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a house fire in north Killeen on Monday.

The fire was reported at a house on the 3800 block of London Lane around 1:45 p.m.

The fire was apparently extinguished within minutes of the firefighters' arrival.

