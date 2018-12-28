After the last gifts are opened from Christmas celebrations, fireworks stands have re-opened for the approaching new year.
“We have barrel rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, artillery shells – really all kinds of stuff,” said Scott Park, whose family operates a fireworks stand on the Farm-to-Market 2484 in Killeen, close to the CenTex Scrap and Metal Inc. Waste Management. The stand is one of many in the area.
While fireworks cannot be shot off within the limits of any city — Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Copperas Cove or Lampasas — the counties of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas allow fireworks to be set off in some unincorporated area.
The Bell County Commissioners Court continues the ban for skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins, which was already in place for 4th of July and last New Year’s celebrations.
While everyone over the age of 16 can legally purchase fireworks, adult supervision is always recommended.
Brian Brank, fire chief for the Killeen Fire Department, said residents should take the handling of fireworks seriously.
“Follow all the instructions on the fireworks … and make sure the people who are in charge of the fireworks are sober,” he said.
He also advised residents to be wary of dry vegetation in the area they choose to light fireworks and to use care in general.
“Don’t hold anything in your hands … and make sure you are in a large open area where there are no houses around so there is no possibility of the structure catching fire,” Brank said.
FIREWORKS SALES
Park is concerned about how the weather could influence his sales, since rain is predicted for Saturday and Sunday. He tried to stay optimistic.
“A lot of the sales will be on the 31st so hopefully everything will be good and work out,” Park said.
Shooting off fireworks will not be affected by any kind of weather conditions, he said.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s raining, snowing – it can be any kind of weather. You can still fire it.”
Park’s firework stand is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and open from 7 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
He recommended people who are planning to fire off their first fireworks to “start off small.”
“Don’t overestimate your abilities because fireworks can be dangerous if you don’t know what you are doing,” Park said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.