Killeen fog

Motorists drive through fog on Interstate 14 in Killeen Friday morning.

 By Jacob Brooks | Herald staff writer

The Killeen-Fort Hood area is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms today, and patchy drizzle is expected before midnight, then areas of drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight.

The high today is expected to be 56, but will warm up Saturday with a high of 73 and sunny weather after a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning.

Sunday is expected to be Sunny with a high near 60, according to the weather service.

