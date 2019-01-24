Fort Hood officials released information on a soldier — Sgt. Kelton Sphaler —who died in an apparent boating incident Monday on Belton Lake.
The incident involved another soldier who survived and a veteran who is still listed as missing, according to Fort Hood.
Sphaler was with Fort Hood's 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
The three individuals were apparently in motorized canoes that overturned at approximately 3 p.m. Monday while out on the lake.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has led the search and rescue that located two of the three missing boaters from the incident on Lake Belton. They were assisted by several local, state and federal agencies including Fort Hood emergency services and Army aviation units, and are continuing to search for the third boater involved in the incident.
“Our deepest sympathies are with Sergeant Kelton Sphaler’s family during this tragedy as they mourn his life,” said Col. Curt King, commander, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. “The 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, including many of Kelton’s friends, will remember his patriotic service to America including several overseas deployments; he will be missed. Sergeant Sphaler was an outstanding Soldier and he was well-known by many Air Defenders across our Army. We have chaplains and counselors available to comfort Soldiers as they remember Kelton’s positive impact on their lives.”
Sphaler, 25, whose home of record is listed as Cross City, Florida, entered active-duty military service in December 2013 as a Patriot fire control enhanced operator/maintainer and was assigned to 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Hood, since January.
Sphaler deployed to Bahrain in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from September 2015 to June 2016.
Sphaler’s awards and decorations include a Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Achievement Medals, one Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbons, Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge and Marine Qualification Badge Expert Rifle.
Circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.