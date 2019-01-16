Fort Hood officials have released the name of a 1st Cavalry Division Soldier who died from injuries sustained in a tactical vehicle accident Monday at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.
Spc. Octavious Deshon Lakes Jr., 22, whose home of record is listed as Buford, Georgia, entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer. He was assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, here, since June 2017.
According to Fort Irwin officials, Lakes was traveling in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it rolled over.
Lakes deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait from July to October 2017.
“On behalf of Greywolf Soldiers and Families, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronneburg and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Spc. Octavious Lakes,” said Col. Kevin S. Capra, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “His dedication, professionalism and spirit will be missed, but never forgotten.”
Lakes’ awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.
The accident is under investigation, according to Fort Hood.
