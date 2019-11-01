Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works Natural & Cultural Resources Management Branch along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Balcones National Wildlife Refuge will conduct a controlled burn today in the post’s training area.
The prescribed burn operation begins at noon today in live-fire training Area 80 at Dalton Mountain, according to a Fort Hood news release.
“The burn is contingent upon weather conditions and is in conjunction with training a Soldier firefighting detail,” according to the release. The area is located between East Range Road and West Range Roads near the northern portion of the installation.
“The burn will produce large quantities of smoke due to accumulated grasses, weeds, and brush. Fire & Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works will have adequate manpower and equipment on the scene to carry out the prescribed burn in a safe and efficient manner,” according to the release.
