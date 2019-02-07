More Fort Hood troops are headed to the border with Mexico to put up barricades and fencing.
“III Corps and Fort Hood is deploying additional Soldiers, equipment, and resources to assist Department of Homeland Security along the southwest border," said Col. Myles B. Caggins, III Corps and Fort Hood spokesman, in a statement Thursday. "III Corps and Fort Hood personnel are providing a range of support including military police, engineering capability (temporary barriers, barricades, and fencing), and logistics support to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel. We have a couple hundred troops involved in this mission.”
The statement follows news released by the Pentagon on Sunday, saying it will send 3,750 more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to put up another 150 miles of concertina wire and provide other support for Customs and Border Protection.
The additions will bring the total number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350, according to an Associated Press report.
The announcement is in line with what Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan had said last week when he provided estimates for the next phase of a military mission that has grown in size and length. Critics have derided it as a political ploy by the White House as President Donald Trump seeks billions to build a border wall.
Shanahan said last week that several thousand more troops would be sent mainly to install additional wire barriers and provide a large new system of mobile surveillance and monitoring of the border area. Sunday's announcement said the mobile surveillance mission would last through Sept. 30.
About 700 Fort Hood soldiers deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas in early November 2018, and most of them were back home by early January.
