A sewage overflow was reported in Harker Heights on Wednesday.
"On January 2, 2019, the City of Harker Heights had a sewage spill in the Wastewater Collection System (near North Amy Lane) amounting to 352,000 gallons," according to a release from the city.
The cause of the spill was due to heavy rainfall and rain water entering the sewer collection system.
According to a city document, about 3.75 inches of rain fell in a 30-hour period.
"The area potentially affected is South Nolan Creek near North Amy Lane. The creek has been tested at the affected site for dissolved oxygen levels. There is no adverse impact to the creek," according to the release. "This notification is precautionary and the City will continue testing and monitoring South Nolan Creek."
Harker Heights officials said they have started the cleanup and notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about the spill.
The city advises people from swimming in the creek.
