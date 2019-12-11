A boil water notice has been issued for all customers of Gatesville Regional Water System after a main line break Monday.
The order affects all water customers in Gatesville as well as those who receive water from Coyrell City, South Mountain and Fort Gates water supply corporations.
Water intended for consumption should be boiled vigorously before use.
