A possible measles case was reported in a child in western Bell County, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
All precautionary measures are being taken to prevent further spread, the health district said in a post on its Facebook page.
Two other potential cases are pending testing.
All individuals are children that were either not vaccinated or had not completed the vaccine series. Other details are being kept confidential.
Measles is highly contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Anyone who has signs or symptoms of measles should contact their healthcare provider. Measles can be exceptionally dangerous for young children and infants.
