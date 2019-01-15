BELTON — A Bell County justice of the peace may be suspended Wednesday after a motion is considered to temporarily remove her from office.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. at her pretrial hearing before visiting District Judge Stephen Ables from Kerr County.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols filed the motion, and Ables will rule on it.
“Bell County and its judicial system do not have months to await the outcome of the Judicial Conduct proceedings,” the motion said.
The motion lays out two options for appointing someone to temporarily replace Brown.
A district judge can appoint another person to perform Brown’s duties. Also, a county judge can appoint a qualified person to act as a temporary justice of the peace.
Nichols said he wants Ables to temporarily appoint another person to do Brown’s duties pending the outcome of a case filed against her.
Brown’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 4.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct held a show cause hearing. It ended with the decision a motion should be filed to suspend Brown. The case will be heard by the Supreme Court of Texas.
In addition, the commission has a petition to remove Brown that will be heard before a Special Master Court. However, Nichols believes the commission’s suspension and removal proceedings won’t be ruled on for months.
Brown was publicly reprimanded in December 2017 by the state judicial commission. The commission listed many standards of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct and the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure that Brown violated by her conduct on the bench.
Brown’s attorney, David Fernandez, didn’t issue a statement for his client Tuesday.
