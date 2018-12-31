Harker Heights police are investigating a cruelty to animals report of a cat was shot with a pellet gun, an official said on Monday.
“We received a report where a cat was shot with a pellet gun in the 800 block of South Amy Lane,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. “The cat’s owner, thinking the cat had constipation, took it to a veterinarian clinic (where) X-rays showed damage from ... a ballistic pellet lodged in the abdominal wall.”
The owner had to have the cat euthanized and the case was referred for investigation, Miller said.
Police were dispatched to the call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police records.
