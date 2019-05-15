1. Yes. Unless Mueller provides his personal insight, speculation will continue.

2. Yes. Mueller’s testimony could eliminate the need for additional investigations.

3. No. Mueller’s final report should be sufficient; he shouldn’t have to testify as well.

4. No. It would make more sense just to release the unredacted report to Congress.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether Mueller’s testimony would be of significant value.

Vote

View Results