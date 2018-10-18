Killeen police officers were dispatched to a Mickey’s Convenience Store at Westcliff Road and Cedarhill Drive in reference to a shots-fired call at 6:34 p.m. Thursday.
Upon officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries, Miramontez said.
Officers were told that the victim and another person were at the gas station when an unknown person discharged a weapon toward both of them.
The suspect reportedly fled the area in an unknown direction.
The Family Dollar directly west of the convenience store was also shut down as police searched the scene.
The case is being investigated, and information will be released as it becomes available, Miramontez said.
