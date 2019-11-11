Killeen
Veterans Day Parade: The Veterans Day Parade in Killeen will be on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., with line up beginning at 8 a.m. Prior to the parade there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Mayor Jose Segarra at 10:45 a.m. The route is about two miles long and will follow from College Street Down Avenue D to 8th Street, 8th Steet to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C. Retired Army Lt. Gen. H.G. “Pete” Taylor will serve as grand marshal. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.
Mayborn Science Theater: On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the Mayborn Science Theater offers a double feature starting at 1:30 p.m. with the “50th Anniversary Tribute to Apollo 11” followed by “First & Farthest,” which celebrates humanity’s great accomplishments in the Space Race and the history of the space exploration program, including Apollo 11. It will also bring back memories for those who experienced the Space Race and aims to inspire new generations to keep exploring our universe. It is followed by the laser light show “Spirit of America” at 2:30 p.m. The show mixes songs that give insight into the lives of many Americans with patriotic and inspiring pieces from a variety of artists including Celine Dion, John Fogerty, Aaron Copeland, Brooks & Dunn and Lee Greenwood.
Restaurants
Most restaurants require proof of service for deals on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Please call restaurants prior to dining to ensure your local restaurant is participating in Veterans Day deals.
Pluckers Wing Bar: Free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day at all locations. With a valid military ID, guests can enjoy a complimentary entree, side and a non-alcoholic beverage from Pluckers’ extensive menu (up to $15) when dining at the restaurant.
Denny’s: The Denny’s location at 1108 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen will be offering an Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active duty service members and veterans. Must show a military ID or DD-214 as proof of service.
Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal on Veteran’s Day at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals. Visit the Chili’s website for details: www.chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day.
Golden Corral: Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members are being offered a free sit-in “thank you” dinner on Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. For more details visit the Golden Corral website at Golden Corral.
Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. The offer is available in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in-restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.
Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veteran’s Day. Visit the Red Robin website for details.
Grub Burger: Veterans and active military members can get a free meal at a Grub Burger Bar location for Veterans Day. Visit the Grub Burger website for details.
IHOP: All active duty and retired veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast. Visit the IHOP website for details. IHOP.
Fogo De Chao: Veterans and active duty personnel receive discounts on Nov. 11, which includes 50% towards their meal at Fogo De Chao. In addition, up to three of their guests enjoy 10% off. Visit the Fogo-De-Chao website for details.
Texas Road House: All veterans — including all active, retired or former U.S. military — can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
TGI Fridays: Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.
Subway: Military veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on Nov. 11 at select locations. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
Outback: Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11 and 20% off their check Nov. 12 to Dec. 31. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
BJs Restaurant Brewhouse: Military and Veteran’s with a valid ID are being offered a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Call your local BJs Restaurant Brewhouse for details or visit BJs.
Houlihan’s: All military members — both active-duty and veterans — will receive a free and complimentary meal on Veterans Day. Guests must come with proof of duty by an I.D., photo in uniform, earning receipt or any other form of proof. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
Bombshells Restaurant & Bar: Veterans, families and active service members receive free meals at Bombshells Restaurant & Bar 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call ahead to your local Bombshell’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals.
California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military members with proof of service have an invitation to enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide. Please call ahead to your local California Pizza Kitchen if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meal.
Cici’s Pizza: All active duty or retired military with a valid military ID are being offered a free pizza buffet. Please call ahead to your local Cicis Pizza if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Cotton Patch Cafe: All veterans and active military members are being offered a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with a drink. Please call ahead to your local Cotton patch café if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will enjoy 20 percent off. Please call ahead to your local Joe’s Crab Shack if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Little Caesars Pizza: Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call ahead to your local Little Caesars Pizza if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free American Roadhouse Meal on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to your local Logan’s Roadhouse if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Menchie’s: Veterans, military service men and women with valid proof of service will receive a free frozen yogurt. Please call ahead to your local Menchie’s if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Retired and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free froyo at participating locations. Please call ahead to your local Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Discounts for haircuts
Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.
Sport Clips: Some locations will be offering free haircuts. Visit the Sports Clips website for details.
SmartStyle Hair Salons: Current or former military members and veterans are being offered a 10% discount off any services and professional products. Please show proof of service to receive this special discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location. Visit the SmartStyle website for details.
Discounts in retail
The Home Depot: Veterans are being offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend. Visit the Home Depot website for details.
Walgreens: Nov. 8-11, 20% off for military, veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans. Visit the Walgreens website for details.
Rack Room Shoes: United States military and families with a valid ID receive 10% off entire purchase. In store only. Visit the Rack Room website for details at Rack Room.
Dollar General: Veterans and families receive an 11 % discount on qualifying items in store and online. See website for details.
Living Spaces: For every purchase of a select Revive product, Living Spaces will donate a mattress to a veteran. Qualifying Revive products range from select mattresses to adjustable bases. Learn more at Living Spaces.
Academy Sports & Outdoors: Offering 10% off purchases now through Nov. 11 with valid ID for veterans, active-duty troops and first responders.
Veterans Day Prime promotion (Nov 6-11)
Amazon is introducing a new, limited-time Prime promotion for Veterans Day as another way to recognize the commitment and service of the military community. Starting today through Nov. 11, current and former members of U.S. armed forces (Active Duty, Veterans, National Guard and Reserve Personnel) can sign up for a year of Prime membership for just $79 ($40 in savings). New and existing Prime members can take advantage of this promotion. https://www.amazon.com/b?node=20125988011
Veterans Day discounts on travel
La Quinta: Veterans and their families who book and stay at La Quinta hotels in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of the 15% off military discount on Veterans Day. Visit the La Quinta website to book.
National Parks: Over 100 national parks will waive admission fees in honor of Veterans Day. Contact your local park for information. Disabled veterans are eligible for a free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass.
