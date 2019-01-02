Most-read online stories
Staff report
In 2018, crime, public safety and family love drew the most views from readers.
Overall, the kdhnews.com website had 13.9 million views on its website - 13,905,141, to be exact.
Here are the kdhnews.com stories posted in 2018 that drew the most readers.
Top stories:
1: 30 arrested in Bell County prostitution sting – 282,734 – bit.ly/2EYcZOK
2: Cute, fuzzy and toxic: venomous caterpillar sends Killeen girl to the hospital – 35,605 – bit.ly/2s39AXp
3: Killeen father offers heartfelt goodbye after son dies following battle with sickle cell anemia – 32,978 – bit.ly/2F3OPmM
4: Former platoon Sergeant was on leave during rollover accident, yet found at fault – 26,710 bit.ly/2Tmwep7
5: Two Killeen women arranged on felony charges after traffic stop – 25,956 – bit.ly/2EYDPGG
6: Widow of CHOP founder evokes tears, laughter during service to honor, remember her husband – 25,241 – bit.ly/2TrUpCX
7: AT&T: widespread outages throughout Central Texas – 25,228 – bit.ly/2RotTNf
8: Two men wanted on murder charges in Nebraska arrested in Killeen – 24,162 bit.ly/2GPlOgA
9: At CHOP Thursday, a funeral and celebration for founding bishop – 21,340 bit.ly/2CLRiA4
10: Cove police arrest couple on child sexual abuse charges – 20,767 – bit.ly/2VocELc
