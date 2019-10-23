A boil water notice issued Oct. 15 for properties located from 1101 to 1221 Alta Vista Drive and 1116 to 1719 Chippendale Drive in Killeen has been lifted effective immediately, according to the city.
A water main was being repositioned which caused an interruption in service and necessitated a boil water order.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
