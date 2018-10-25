A Killeen family woke up to gunshots Thursday morning after someone with an assault rifle opened fire on their home, police confirmed.
Killeen police were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Illinois Avenue at approximately 3:41 a.m. Thursday, where officers found numerous bullet casings scattered in the roadway.
The house was occupied, and one person was injured from broken glass.
The incident is under investigation and police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
