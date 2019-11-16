The Killeen Fire Department responded to a grass fire near the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Stan Schlueter Loop in south Killeen.
Flames were visible by passing motorists around 3:30 p.m. About 20 minutes later, KPD appeared to have the fire under control.
A captain with the Killeen Fire Department said he estimated around 10 acres burned in the fire.
The wind was blowing toward Fort Hood Street instead of toward a nearby subdivision.
The captain said a cause was unknown at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.