Killeen firefighters early Wednesday morning were battling a fire at a business downtown.
The fire was at A-Plus Automotive on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Second Street.
A fire broke out in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived at 203 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. shortly before 6:30 a.m. to find the garage engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, officials said.
