Killeen and Harker Heights police have separate open investigations into unrelated kidnapping reports on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said on Friday.
Heights police responded to a call about a kidnapping around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Knight's Way, according to police records.
The Criminal Investigations Division "...stated they have a report and they are working with parents and a victim," said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. "The case is still under investigation."
Killeen police responded to a call about a kidnapping around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of West Church Avenue, according to police records.
"There is no indication that the kidnapping in Harker Heights has anything to do with our reported incident," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. "Because the victim is a juvenile we cannot comment on any details until the investigation is complete."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.