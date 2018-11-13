More than a dozen firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1300 block of Becker Drive this morning.
The call came into KFD at 5:52 a.m., with about 16 firefighters and seven vehicles responding to the blaze, said Clayton Brooks, a battalion chief with KFD.
Brooks said an earlier crew handled the call, and he didn't have all the details of the damage or how the fire started. He did say a fire marshal went to the scene to investigate.
Firefighters are no longer at the scene, Brooks said.
