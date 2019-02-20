A Killeen High School student is facing a felony charge after Killeen ISD police say he made a terroristic threat toward other students.
A 15-year-old ninth grade student was arrested Wednesday after he wrote threats against other students on a bathroom door, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott.
The student was in the juvenile detention facility Wednesday afternoon.
KHS Principal Kara Trevino made a phone call to parents to inform them of the arrest and to ask for their help.
“Parents, please help us by talking to your children about this serious crime,” Principal Trevino said in the phone call.
Superintendent John Craft said “Any student who makes a threat against the school will be charged with a felony and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our students must understand we are serious about this. The district remains vigilant regarding the safety of all students and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.