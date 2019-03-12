A boil water notice was issued at approximately 9 a.m. today for properties located at 700 Rebecca Lynn Lane and 9910 to 10203 Taylor Renee Drive, according to a news release from the city. Affected properties were notified directly.
A water leak repair requires turning off service to complete work. The properties are currently without water while work is completed, according to the city. No time was given in the release for when service is expected to be restored.
Once water service is restored, affected properties must boil all water until further notice for all means of consumption, to include washing hands, brushing teeth, drinking, cooking or making ice.
