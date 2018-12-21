A boil water notice for properties in the 800 block of North 46th Street was issued by the city of Killeen today.
A water line break caused a water outage, the city said. Crews are actively repairing the break and will restore service as soon as possible.
Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water before consumption until further notice, the city said.
