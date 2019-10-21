The city of Killeen on Monday issued a boil water notice, effective immediately, for properties in the following areas:
- E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, from Stonetree Drive to Roy Reynolds Drive
- Stonetree Drive, from E. Veterans Memorial to FM 2410
- The west side of Roy Reynolds Drive, from E. Veterans Memorial to FM 2410
- All residences on Lakeshore Drive, Lakeview Circle, Willows Way, Green Forest Circle, Springbrook Circle, Dripping Springs Drive, Stillwood Drive, Stillwood Circle, Dogwood Boulevard and Rio Boulevard
During installation of a new water line, a contractor had to interrupt water services. Once water service is restored, all affected properties should boil water until further notice.
Affected properties have been notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
