1. Yes. As long as elected officials make the board appointments, it’s a good idea.

2. Yes. Appointments would yield better-qualified directors; that’s what is needed.

3. No. Taking voting rights away from local water customers is simply unacceptable.

4. No. The plan is rushed and obviously aimed at protecting board members’ power.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say which form of representation would serve residents better.

Vote

View Results