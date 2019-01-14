A Killeen man is facing a possession charge after a Friday traffic stop.
Timothy Zachary Lee, 26, was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Department of Public Safety trooper performed a traffic stop, during which he smelled marijuana in Lee’s vehicle. The trooper searched the vehicle and found marijuana and scales in the trunk, the affidavit said. The marijuana was weighed and found to be 1.5 pounds, according to the affidavit.
Lee’s bond is set for $20,000.
