2 shot east of Long Branch Park in Killeen

Killeen police say two males were shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

 By Matt Payne

Two males were shot near Long Branch Park in Killeen on Thursday evening.

Killeen police said the two males were found in the 3200 block of Lake Charles Road around 6 p.m.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An area resident, who declined to give her name out of fear for her safety, said she thought two youths were shot by a random driver.

Herald staff writer

