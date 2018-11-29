Two males were shot near Long Branch Park in Killeen on Thursday evening.
Killeen police said the two males were found in the 3200 block of Lake Charles Road around 6 p.m.
They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An area resident, who declined to give her name out of fear for her safety, said she thought two youths were shot by a random driver.
