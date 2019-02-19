A traffic light pole fell at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Clear Creek Road on Tuesday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department's Facebook page. Police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection if possible while crews repair it.
According to Hilary Shine, city spokeswoman, the city is working to identify the cause of the fall.
"The signal is in flash mode until final repairs can be made," Shine said, adding repairs are expected to be complete this week. "There are no concerns for other signals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.