The Killeen City Council voted to approve the water district’s boundary expansion but not its attempt to remove residents’ right to vote.
The board of directors of the district - Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 - decided in December to pursue an amendment to its bylaws that would end elections for its board members, moving instead to a system of appointments. The decision came seven months after the district’s first election in 24 years. The proposed appointment portion of the plan would give the city of Killeen three seats on the board rather than its existing five.
“To ask us to give up five seats for three is a slap in the face,” Councilwoman Shirley Fleming told water district general manager Ricky Garrett at the Killeen council meeting Tuesday.
Fleming made a motion Tuesday for the council to table all discussion of the district - WCID No. 1 - until the next legislative session in 2021.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King recommended the council consider the issue.
“The residents want their voice heard,” Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said. “That’s what the march yesterday was about: civil rights. People came here tonight to hear from us, and we owe it to them to make a decision.”
Councilman Steve Harris, who hosted a community forum last week to give residents more information about WCID No. 1, also spoke about civil rights. “As far as the citizens, we are their voice,” Harris said. “I just can’t see taking away their rights.”
The WCID No. 1 two-part proposal came with a less controversial component, which would expand the district’s voting boundaries to all of its wholesale water customers, including the rest of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
All council members agreed that the boundaries need to be expanded to allow for the growing population of Killeen. The district hasn’t updated its boundaries since the 1950s, leaving only a small portion of Killeen eligible to vote.
Councilman Harris made an amendment to the motion made by Fleming to include the council’s approval of boundary expansion, but not remove the right to vote. The council voted in favor of this motion, with Fleming and Councilman Butch Menking voting in opposition.
Menking said, “My concern is that in an effort, which is noble, to extend control to everyone served by WCID, it dilutes the representation that the city of Killeen has.”
ON TO STATE
Because WCID No. 1 needs the approval of a state legislative committee in order to officially change its method of selecting representatives, the district will now take this resolution to the legislature.
The WCID No. 1 proposal went to the Killeen council Jan. 8, the same day the Texas legislative session began, as part of an effort by the district to obtain resolutions of support from each of its customers.
Councilwomen Fleming and Nash-King spoke up against the discussion that night, stating the council did not have enough information about the district to make an informed decision on behalf of their constituents. At the time, Fleming called it a rush deal, and questioned the urgency, a point Councilman Juan Rivera made again Tuesday.
“Sometimes when we jump and we want to do it now, we make more mistakes,” Rivera said. “If I’m not clear about something, I’m not going to vote for it.”
However, when Rivera posed the question of why WCID No. 1 wanted urgent action, no answer was given.
On Jan. 9, following the council’s first discussion of the proposal, Garrett said the district would be willing to provide the public more information in order to facilitate the council’s decision.
“I’m not conceding that, with further information, Killeen won’t decide to support this plan,” Garrett told the Herald. “We are open to providing information and hope to clear up any misconceptions.”
However, three written requests for an interview from the Herald to Garrett went unanswered, and questions to board president John Blankenship were redirected to Garrett and also unanswered.
Councilwoman Fleming addressed this lack of transparency during Tuesday’s workshop.
“There are so many facts that have not been transparent to us; there are so many unanswered questions,” Fleming said. “When all of this came up, there should have been seminars. We should have been given more information.”
“I think we’ve been very transparent,” Garrett said.
Garrett directed the Herald to two chapters of the Texas Water Code, which he said outlined most of the WCID No. 1 governance.
WATER DISTRICT POWERS
Here’s the power water districts have under chapters 49 and 51 of the Texas Water Code:
- Levy taxes, including applying separate taxes or liens to specific properties or areas
- Issue and sell bonds
- Lease property and irrigation systems to outside consumers
- Sell surplus water to other consumers
- Sell property without giving notice of intent
- Adopt, change and rescind rules, including assessments and fees and conditions of water service
- Finance, develop and maintain recreational facilities
- Contract for or employ its own peace officers with power to make arrests
- Enter any land to inspect, make surveys or perform tests
- Exercise eminent domain in order to acquire by condemnation any land, easements or other property inside or outside the district’s boundaries, including cemeteries
- Establish, operate, maintain and finance a fire department
