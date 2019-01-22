The annual Martin Luther King Jr. march will not be left off of the Killeen city budget again.
In a unanimous vote among the four members present, the Killeen City Council agreed that the event is important to the city and needs to return downtown. It will now be added to the city’s governing standards when they are reviewed in June.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, said during Tuesday’s council workshop: “I am asking you to stand with us in carrying forth Dr. King’s legacy with a unanimous vote.”
Traffic control for the annual march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day was quoted at $1,200 for the first time in more than 20 years due to a new city policy that did not make provisions for the march. Leaders of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP decided instead to have the march at Lions Club Park in south Killeen where they would not be charged.
“This is one of the largest events this city has, and where it was held, no one could see it,” Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said, as she made a motion to have the event added to the governing standard.
Fleming also issued a call to action to the more than 30 people who gathered at City Hall on Monday to honor Dr. King after a last-minute change to the planned celebration, and several members were in attendance Tuesday.
The motion was unanimously passed by Fleming and fellow council members Jim Kilpatrick, Butch Menking and Juan Rivera. Council members Steve Harris, Gregory Johnson and Debbie Nash-King were not at the meeting for this vote. Council sessions are usually at 5 p.m., but City Manager Ron Olson moved Tuesday’s meeting up an hour, citing a long meeting agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.