A 16 year old student was arrested by Killeen ISD police Wednesday morning on a felony charge of terroristic threat after crafting a written bomb threat while on a bus to the Killeen ISD Career Center, school officials said.
Career Center Principal Russell Porterfield sent a phone message to parents detailing the incident. He also urged parents to make sure children know that threats against schools and students are serious crimes that will be prosecuted.
“Hello, this is Russell Porterfield, principal of the KISD Career Center, calling with important information regarding student safety. This morning before 9 o’clock, on school bus number 515 traveling from Killeen High School to the Career Center, a student wrote down a bomb threat on the student sign-in sheet. The threat was a hoax. Killeen Police and KISD Police investigated, students were searched, and the student who made the anonymous written threat was identified and he confessed. There was no bomb. No one was harmed and school continued as planned. The student is being charged with making a terroristic threat. Please talk with your students and help us to make clear that no threat of any kind will ever be tolerated. These types of threats are serious crimes and we will always aggressively investigate and help prosecute any students who make such threats,” the message said.
