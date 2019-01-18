Killeen police responded to Shoemaker High School after getting a call that a shooter may be on campus, however, school officials said the call was a hoax.
Police were seen rushing to the school, however, Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Killeen Independent School District, said someone called saying there was a shooter, but there was no actual shooter.
"Police officers came to the Shoemaker High School this afternoon after an anonymous person called 911 and reported there was a shooting at the school," Abbott said in an email. "The report is FALSE. There has been NO shooting. All the students are safe. We believe this was a hoax call. However, police are checking the building thoroughly to make sure all is clear. Again, all the students are safe. There has been NO shooting at the school."
More than a dozen KPD vehicles could be seen outside the high school. Outside, armed officers could be seen on patrol.
Several students observed the incident as authorities searched the school.
