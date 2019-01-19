Killeen ISD Police have arrested an 11-year-old Live Oak Middle School student for making a hoax 911 call about a shooting that forced the evacuation of Shoemaker High School Friday, according to a district statement.
KISD Police charged the 6th-grade student with making a false alarm or report, which is a state jail felony. The student called 911 and falsely reported a shooting at Shoemaker High.
“This student committed a very serious crime that could have put lives in danger and caused fear among Shoemaker High School students, their families and teachers,” Superintendent John Craft said in the statement. “We are asking parents throughout our school district to help us to make this very clear to students: we will find and arrest and help prosecute anyone who threatens the safety of a school or who falsely reports a threat. A student who does this may think it’s a joke. It’s not. It’s a felony.”
Friday afternoon Killeen ISD Police and Killeen Police converged at high speed on Shoemaker High after the 911 call reported a shooting. School officials worked with police to clear students out of the building and did a room-by-room search to verify there was no shooter. Frightened students waited outside as reports spread though social media that there was a shooting.
Principal Micah Wells quickly made an emergency recorded phone call to parents to assure them students were safe and that the report was a hoax while district officials reported to media and on social media that there was no shooting.
“This hoax created a potentially dangerous situation for police officers and for students and staff. Our highest priority at Killeen ISD is safety, and threats like this will never be tolerated here.”
Dr. Craft thanked the KISD Police Department for their quick and effective work investigate and arrest the culprit and thanked the Killeen Police Department for its support in the matter.
