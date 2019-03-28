Fire crews are working at the scene of a fire at a fourplex in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive in Killeen as of 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, an official said on Thursday morning.
"I can confirm that families were displaced and the Red Cross responded to the scene to provide them with accommodations," said Battalion Chief Clayton Brooks.
No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.
"We received the alarm at 3:31 a.m. and four engines, a rescue truck, two supervisors and an aerial apparatus, or ladder truck, responded to the scene," he said.
The fire is under control at this time.
