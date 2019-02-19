Killeen police have obtained warrants for the arrests of two people they say were involved in a late Saturday night shooting that left 17-year-old Obadiah Moishe Bush dead, according to police.
Darius Kirt York, 21, and Zamante Jamon Alvis, 17, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Killeen Police Department news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Police say both are to be considered armed and dangerous, and residents should not to attempt to apprehend them. If you see either person, call 911 or the Killeen detectives at 254-501-8800.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Covey Lane, at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving a call about shots fired.
The preliminary information they learned there revealed that there was a disturbance between multiple people and at some point, several shots were fired and one person was shot. Bush was taken to a local hospital by friends, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.
Bush was a Killeen Independent School District student.
“I don’t have his grade level but can confirm his home school was Shoemaker High but that he was attending classes at Gateway High School,” said Terry Abbott, chief communications officer for Killeen Independent School District, on Tuesday.
