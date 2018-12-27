Killeen police are seeking an individual in connection to a hit and run Dec. 19 at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop.
At around 5:02 p.m., officers were dispatched in response to a crash involving three vehicles, according to a news release.
Police said the drivers of two of the vehicles were still on scene and were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with what appeared to be serious injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene on foot prior to officer’s arrival, police said. Police have identified the driver of the third vehicle as Larry Pervin Kidd, Jr., 23.
A preliminary investigation showed Kidd caused the crash by failing to yield right-of-way while exiting a private drive and then failed to stop and render aid before fleeing the scene, police said.
A warrant for Kidd's arrest on charges of failure to stop and render aid for a crash resulting in serious bodily injury has been issued.
Killeen police continue to investigate.
