The city of Lampasas lifted its boil water advisory Wednesday morning, which has been in effect for the entire city since Monday evening.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the boil water notice due to an interruption of service resulting from two water line breaks earlier Monday.
According to a news release issued by the city Wednesday, "Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of (today)."
